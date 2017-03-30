Pakistan comes first than any individual or institution: COAS

RAWALPIDI, March 30 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General
Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday said that Army shall continue to
contribute towards national security.
He reiterated his vision for better Pakistan where nothing
takes precedence over Country.
“County comes first than any individual or the institution,”
he sad while interacting with the officers and recruits including
those from Frontier Constabulary from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during his
visit to Baloch Regimental Centre (BRC) Abbotabad.
According to Inter Services Public Relations, on arrival at
BRC, the COAS was received by Commander Rawalpindi Corps,
Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza.
Commandant Pakistan Military Academy, Major General Abdullah
Dogar was also present.
The COAS laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada to pay homage
to martyrs of Baloch Regiment who laid their lives for defence of
the motherland.
The COAS expressed pleasure and honour to be at home of
Baluchis.
He said that he has very special attachment with Baloch
Regiment being second generation officer as his father was also an
officer from Baloch Regiment.
