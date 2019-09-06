Pakistan, China stepping up preparations for new stage of development: Ambassador Hashmi

BEIJING, Sep 6 (APP)::As early-harvest phase of China-Pakistan-Economic Corridor (CPEC) successfully approached its logical conclusion, both Pakistan and China are now stepping up preparations for a new stage of higher-quality development, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Naghmana Hashmi Thursday said.

“As CPEC’s early-harvest phase successfully approaches its logical conclusion, both sides are now stepping up preparation for a new stage of higher-quality development,” she said while addressing a gathering here during screening of “Iron Brother”, a documentary on Pakistan-China friendship and CPEC.