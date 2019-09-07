Pakistan, China reiterates support for Afghan-owned, Afghan-led peace process

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (APP):Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi and State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi Foreign on Saturday reiterated their countries’ full support to Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process in Afghanistan and stressed upon continuation of the recent peace negotiations to bring durable peace in the war torn country.

China and Pakistan also expressed their continued support for Afghanistan’s peace and reconciliation process as well as for the efforts towards reconstruction and economic development in the country.

Addressing a joint press conference along with his Chinese and Afghan counterparts, after holding 3rd Session of China-Afghanistan-Pakistan foreign ministers’ dialogue, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said they held a very fruitful meeting in which they had discussed various areas of cooperation including the regional connectivity. This trilateral platform proved very helpful for future engagements, he added.