Pakistan, China reaffirm their support on issues concerning each other’s interests

BEIJING, Oct 9 (APP):The leadership of Pakistan and China, during two-day official visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan, reaffirmed their support on issues concerning each other’s core interests.

The Chinese leaders reiterated solidarity with Pakistan in safeguarding its territorial sovereignty, independence and security. The Pakistan side reaffirmed its commitment to the One China Policy.

Supporting One Country Two Systems, Pakistan reiterated that the affairs of Hong Kong were China’s internal matter and all countries should uphold international law and basic norms of non-interference in internal affairs of other countries.

According to the joint statement issued here on Wednesday after conclusion of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit, the Pakistan side briefed the Chinese side on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, including its concerns, position, and current urgent issues.

The Chinese side responded that it was paying close attention to the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir, and reiterated that the Kashmir issue was a dispute left from history, and should be properly and peacefully resolved based on the United Nations Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements.

“China opposes any unilateral actions that complicate the situation.”

The two sides underlined that a peaceful, stable, cooperative and prosperous South Asia was in common interest of all parties. Parties needed to settle disputes and issues in the region through dialogue on the basis of equality and mutual respect.

The Pakistani side underscored that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a transformational project. A CPEC Authority was established to oversee the expeditious implementation of CPEC projects. Both the sides maintained that the second phase of CPEC would promote industrial and socio-economic development in Pakistan.

The Pakistani side also underlined that the Gwadar Port had been granted various facilities enabling it to become a trade and logistical hub for the region. The two sides expressed determination to speedily execute CPEC so that its growth potential could be fully realized making it a high-quality demonstration project for the BRI (Belt and Road Initiative).

The two sides maintained that the ninth session of the Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) to be held in November in Islamabad would further fast-track implementation of the ongoing projects and explore new avenues of cooperation, including ML-1.