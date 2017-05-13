Pakistan, China ink six accords of cooperation

BEIJING, May 13 (APP): Pakistan and China on Saturday inked six

accords of cooperation in diverse fields including Framework Agreement on upgradation of Main Line-1 rail track and establishment of a dry port at Havelian.

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang witnessed the signing ceremony here at the Peoples Great Hall of China.

The Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two countries are as under:

• Framework of the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road Initiative

• Agreement on Economic and Technical Cooperation (1.5 billion RMB for Gwadar Airport etc.)

• Framework Agreement on implementation of upgradation of ML-1 and establishment of Havelian Dry Port in Pakistan

• MoU on implementation of ML-1 and establishment of Havelian Dry Port in Pakistan

• Agreement on Economic and Technical Cooperation (0.8 billion RMB for Gwadar Airport)

• Agreement on Economic and Technical Cooperation (1.1 billion RMB for East bay Expressway)