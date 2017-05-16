Pakistan, China friendship strengthening with time: PM

HANGZHOU, China, May 16 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday said the friendship between Pakistan and China had stood test of times and was further strengthening for the benefit of their people and the entire region.

In a meeting with Secretary of the Zhejiang Provincial Committee of the

Communist Party of China Che Jun here, the two leaders discussed matters of mutual interest and bilateral relations between Pakistan and China.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said Pakistan and China are iron brothers

and would continue to extend cooperation at all international fora.

He said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was the flagship

project of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road initiative, adding that the two countries were standing together for the prosperity and well- being of their people.

Che Jun, Secretary of the Committee of CPC of Zhejiang welcomed the

Prime Minister and said Pakistan and China had their relations based on history and culture and said both the nations had deep-rooted connections which had transformed in people-to-people relationship.

He apprised the Prime Minister about the economic stability of Zhejiang

province, which he said was an economic hub and historically was part of the Silk Route.

Che Jun said that the business community in Pakistan and the Chinese

province of Zhejiang had strong links and stressed that trade cooperation must be enhanced.

He expressed confidence that the visit of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to

China and to Zhejiang province would strengthen trade ties between the two countries.