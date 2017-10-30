Pakistan China agreed to enhance ties in the education sector

ISLAMABAD, Oct 30 (APP):Federal Minister for National Education, Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman and CHEN Basheng, Minister of Education, China Monday agreed in principle to increase collaboration between the two countries to further strengthen existing ties in the field of education.

According to a press release received from Paris here, both ministers who met on the sidelines of the 39th Session of UNESCO General Conference highlighted the importance of students and faculties exchanges to further consolidate the economic, social and cultural ties between the two countries.

The meeting was also attended by the Ambassador of Pakistan and Permanent Delegate of Pakistan to UNESCO, Moin ul Haque and Chinese Ambassador to France Yang Shen and other members of the two delegations.

Pakistan Minister for National Education sought Chinese collaboration and cooperation for focused educational and training programme to impart specific and need based training to the Pakistani students with a view to cater to the emerging requirements for trained human resource for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project in Pakistan.

Baligh ur Rehman appreciated opening of five Confucius centers by the Chinese government in Pakistan to cater to the growing interest amongst the youth of Pakistan to learn Chinese language. He also sought Chinese government’s support for attractive special packages for the Pakistani students who were increasingly seeking admissions in the public and private Chinese universities.

Both sides expressed satisfaction over the existing level of cooperation between China and Pakistan in multilateral institutions like UNESCO for jointly contributing to the global agenda for peace and development.

Earlier, the Federal Minister of Education attended the opening session of the 39th Session of UNESCO General Conference.

The Federal Minister of Education who arrived here yesterday is leading the Pakistani delegation in the ongoing 39th Session of UNESCO General Conference. During his stay, he will deliver the country statement in the conference and will hold a number of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Denmark, Malaysia, Norway and Turkey. He will also hold meetings with the outgoing and incoming Director Generals of UNESCO.