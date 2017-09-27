Pakistan, China, Afghanistan agree to promote cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP): Pakistan, China and Afghanistan

have agreed that the aim of the trilateral practical

cooperation is to support the peaceful reconstruction and

economic development of Afghanistan.

The three sides also agreed to further strengthen the

relations and to promote cooperation among the three countries

within the “Belt and Road” and the Regional Economic

Cooperation Conference on Afghanistan (RECCA) frameworks.

According to a press release issued by the foreign

office here Wednesday, the second China-Afghanistan-Pakistan

(CAP) Practical Cooperation Dialogue was held in Kabul from

September 26 to 27.

The three sides held discussions on the objectives,

principles, areas of trilateral practical cooperation and

identified specific projects of trilateral practical

cooperation, and agreed to enhance coordination towards their

implementation.

The three sides agreed to enhance communication,

coordinate China and Pakistan’s assistance to Afghanistan on

the basis of fully taking into account Afghanistan’s

priorities, carry-out trilateral cooperation projects,

gradually strengthen the mechanism building for trilateral

cooperation, and to provide security for the trilateral

cooperation projects.

The three countries agreed that policy communication,

infrastructure, human resources, livelihood building and

people to people exchange are the five key cooperation fields,

and will steadily promote concrete cooperation.

The three sides agreed that the next round of dialogue

will be held in Islamabad. The exact dates will be finalized

through diplomatic channel.

The dialogue was chaired by Mustafa Aria, Director

General of Development Cooperation from the Ministry of

Finance of Afghanistan, and was attended by Xiao Qian,

Director General of the Asian Department of the Ministry of

Foreign Affairs of China and Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Director

General of the Afghanistan Department of the Ministry of

Foreign Affairs of Pakistan.

Dr. Nasir Ahmad Andisha, Deputy Foreign Minister of the

Islamic Republic of Afghanistan met with the heads of the

three delegations.