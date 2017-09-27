Pakistan, China, Afghanistan agree to promote cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP): Pakistan, China and Afghanistan
have agreed that the aim of the trilateral practical
cooperation is to support the peaceful reconstruction and
economic development of Afghanistan.
The three sides also agreed to further strengthen the
relations and to promote cooperation among the three countries
within the “Belt and Road” and the Regional Economic
Cooperation Conference on Afghanistan (RECCA) frameworks.
According to a press release issued by the foreign
office here Wednesday, the second China-Afghanistan-Pakistan
(CAP) Practical Cooperation Dialogue was held in Kabul from
September 26 to 27.
The three sides held discussions on the objectives,
principles, areas of trilateral practical cooperation and
identified specific projects of trilateral practical
cooperation, and agreed to enhance coordination towards their
implementation.
The three sides agreed to enhance communication,
coordinate China and Pakistan’s assistance to Afghanistan on
the basis of fully taking into account Afghanistan’s
priorities, carry-out trilateral cooperation projects,
gradually strengthen the mechanism building for trilateral
cooperation, and to provide security for the trilateral
cooperation projects.
The three countries agreed that policy communication,
infrastructure, human resources, livelihood building and
people to people exchange are the five key cooperation fields,
and will steadily promote concrete cooperation.
The three sides agreed that the next round of dialogue
will be held in Islamabad. The exact dates will be finalized
through diplomatic channel.
The dialogue was chaired by Mustafa Aria, Director
General of Development Cooperation from the Ministry of
Finance of Afghanistan, and was attended by Xiao Qian,
Director General of the Asian Department of the Ministry of
Foreign Affairs of China and Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Director
General of the Afghanistan Department of the Ministry of
Foreign Affairs of Pakistan.
Dr. Nasir Ahmad Andisha, Deputy Foreign Minister of the
Islamic Republic of Afghanistan met with the heads of the
three delegations.
