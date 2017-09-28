Pakistan cannot progress without peace, stability of Balochistan: COAS

RAWALPINDI, Sep 28 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Thursday that Pakistan could not make progress without peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

He stated this during an interaction with a group of 173 students and faculty members from various educational institutions of Balochistan, who met him here at Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate, said a statement issued by ISPR.

The COAS said Pakistan was incomplete without Balochistan. He termed the youth as Pakistan’s most precious asset and urged them to contribute in national integration and progress by performing their positive role. He asked them to never

get misguided by anti-state propaganda, being engineered by certain anti-state elements from abroad with the support of hostile foreign agencies. He advised them to focus on their education, work hard and dispel negativity.

General Bajwa said Balochistan was blessed with the most talented and vibrant youth and future of Pakistan belonged to them.

Reaffirming education as national priority, he said, “We will do our best to provide whole-hearted support towards attainment of national objective.

Establishment of NUST campus Quetta is a step towards this end,” he said.

The COAS also assured the students that Pakistan Army was committed to providing them a safe, secure and stable Pakistan. Pakistan Army was capable to meet all internal and external challenges and no one could dare to cast an evil eye

on Pakistan, he added.

He said with unflinching support of the entire nation, Pakistan

Army had achieved great successes to rid country of violence and terrorism. He also mentioned the development projects which Pakistan Army had initiated with the support of the government for development in the province, including

communication infrastructure, schools and cadet colleges.

The students applauded the state of morale, commitment and professional competence of Pakistan army and expressed their gratitude. They also assured Army Chief of their commitment toward a peaceful and prosperous Pakistan.