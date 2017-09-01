Pakistan cannot be cut off from ‘reality of Afghanistan’: US analyst

NEW YORK, Sep 1 (APP): The debate continues in American news media

and other forums on President Donald Trump’s Afghan plan, a military strategy that puts Pakistan on notice for allegedly supporting militants, with several experts and analysts have warning against losing Islamabad’s cooperation in efforts to bring about a political settlement of the

conflict in Afghanistan.

“There’s no way Pakistan can be cut off from the reality of

Afghanistan,” Frank Schell, who teaches at the Harris School of Public Policy, University of Chicago, wrote in The American Spectator, a conservative U.S. monthly magazine that covers news and politics.