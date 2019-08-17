Pakistan can go to any extent if attacked by India: Sheikh Rashid

LONDON, Aug 17 (APP):Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Saturday warned that Pakistan would go to any extent if its sovereignty and territorial integrity was threatened and attacked by India.

“Pakistan Army and the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan would go to any extent in case of any misadventure by India on Kashmir issue”, he told a UK Based Pakistani media at a press conference after inaugurating Pakistan Expo UK 2019 in a local hotel at London on Saturday.

He said the entire Pakistani nation was united on Kashmir cause and would stand by Kashmiri brothers and sisters of Indian occupied Kashmir who were struggling for their birthright to self-

determination and freedom from Indian subjugation despite atrocities being perpetrated on them by the fascist Indian government led by it Prime Minister Narendra Modi.