Pakistan can become leading exporting nation in 5 years: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, April 14 (APP): Minister for Planning, Development and

Reforms Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said that a thriving agricultural sector could contribute towards a large share of exports and can help Pakisatn become a leading export oriented economy in five years.

He stated this in a meeting on “Cluster Development based Agriculture Transformation Plan Vision 2025” held here today.

The Minister directed to undertake a strategic review of agriculture sector to identify strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.

Ahsan Iqbal noted that value addition was not happening at different stages of agricultural processes due to lack of research and innovation.

He sressed that Pakistan must leverage the comparative advantage it holds in the agricultural sector to capture the major share of global agricultural demand.

He directed to Cluster Profile different stages of agriculture sector:

research, production,marketing and selling.

Iqbal stressed to adopt the best global practices around the world to uplift the productivity of the agriculture sector of Pakistan.

