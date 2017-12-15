Pakistan can become leader in global halal trade

LAHORE, Dec 15 (APP):Livestock is an integral part of
agriculture sector of the country and have the potential to
get huge share in the international Halal trade of over
$ 300 billion.
Government should formulate favorable policies for
livestock which have 55.9 per cent and 11.8 per cent share in
agriculture and GDP respectively.
These views were exchanged between LCCI President Malik
Tahir Javaid, who was heading a delegation to the Punjab
Agriculture and Meat Company’s (PAMCO) sate-of-the art
slaughter house, and PAMCO Chairman Mumtaz Khan Manais, here
on Friday.
LCCI Senior Vice President, Khawaja Khawar Rashid, Vice
President Zeshan Khalil, former Presidents Mian Shafqat Ali,
Muhammad Ali Mian, former Senior Vice President Mian Nauman Kabir,
Mian Muhammad Nawaz, Aurangzeb Aslam, Khaliq Arshad, Bao Muhammad
Bashir, Zafar Iqbal, Khamis Saeed Butt and Nadeem Qureshi also
spoke on the occasion.
Chairman PAMCO gave detailed briefing to the LCCI delegation
about PAMCO’s efforts and sought its help for promotion of Halal
exports.
He said that PAMCO has engaged itself to enhance quality
production, processing, value addition, marketing & supply chain
of meat, livestock, agriculture products & by-products for local
& export markets.
He said that company was providing trainings & technical
backstopping at all stages of the integrated meat & agriculture
value chains.
He said that 6,000 small and 600 big animals were being
slaughtered daily at the PAMCO’s slaughterhouse while meat
was being processed hygienically by latest technology and modern
machinery.
LCCI President, Malik Tahir Javaid lauded the performance
and efforts of PAMCO for boosting the livestock sector and
assured his full support the company saying that the LCCI was
ready to hold seminars and workshop in collaboration with the
PAMCO.
He said that despite various challenges, livestock sector was
already actively contributing to the national economy, adding that livestock was
the biggest economic activity in rural areas and
major source of women empowerment. He said that livestock sector
was producing its own energy by biogas.
He said that government should join head with private sector
to secure huge share in international Hala trade. He said that demand
of meat in the world would double in the next two decades and Pakistan
has all resources to become a global leader in this particular sector.
He said that Halal food had become billions dollar global
economy today, wherein Pakistan’s share was still insignificant.
It is high time for Pakistan’s economy to get a boost by
exploiting the untapped potential of Halal foods that has created
a brand new Global Halal Economy in the world, he added.
Pakistan can become leader in global halal trade
LAHORE, Dec 15 (APP):Livestock is an integral part of