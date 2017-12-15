Pakistan can become leader in global halal trade

LAHORE, Dec 15 (APP):Livestock is an integral part of

agriculture sector of the country and have the potential to

get huge share in the international Halal trade of over

$ 300 billion.

Government should formulate favorable policies for

livestock which have 55.9 per cent and 11.8 per cent share in

agriculture and GDP respectively.

These views were exchanged between LCCI President Malik

Tahir Javaid, who was heading a delegation to the Punjab

Agriculture and Meat Company’s (PAMCO) sate-of-the art

slaughter house, and PAMCO Chairman Mumtaz Khan Manais, here

on Friday.

LCCI Senior Vice President, Khawaja Khawar Rashid, Vice

President Zeshan Khalil, former Presidents Mian Shafqat Ali,

Muhammad Ali Mian, former Senior Vice President Mian Nauman Kabir,

Mian Muhammad Nawaz, Aurangzeb Aslam, Khaliq Arshad, Bao Muhammad

Bashir, Zafar Iqbal, Khamis Saeed Butt and Nadeem Qureshi also

spoke on the occasion.

Chairman PAMCO gave detailed briefing to the LCCI delegation

about PAMCO’s efforts and sought its help for promotion of Halal

exports.

He said that PAMCO has engaged itself to enhance quality

production, processing, value addition, marketing & supply chain

of meat, livestock, agriculture products & by-products for local

& export markets.

He said that company was providing trainings & technical

backstopping at all stages of the integrated meat & agriculture

value chains.

He said that 6,000 small and 600 big animals were being

slaughtered daily at the PAMCO’s slaughterhouse while meat

was being processed hygienically by latest technology and modern

machinery.

LCCI President, Malik Tahir Javaid lauded the performance

and efforts of PAMCO for boosting the livestock sector and

assured his full support the company saying that the LCCI was

ready to hold seminars and workshop in collaboration with the

PAMCO.

He said that despite various challenges, livestock sector was

already actively contributing to the national economy, adding that livestock was

the biggest economic activity in rural areas and

major source of women empowerment. He said that livestock sector

was producing its own energy by biogas.

He said that government should join head with private sector

to secure huge share in international Hala trade. He said that demand

of meat in the world would double in the next two decades and Pakistan

has all resources to become a global leader in this particular sector.

He said that Halal food had become billions dollar global

economy today, wherein Pakistan’s share was still insignificant.

It is high time for Pakistan’s economy to get a boost by

exploiting the untapped potential of Halal foods that has created

a brand new Global Halal Economy in the world, he added.