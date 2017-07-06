Pakistan can achieve stronger economic growth in coming years: ADB

ISLAMABAD, July 6 (APP): Vice President of Asian Development Bank (ADB), Wencai Zhang Thursday said that keeping in view the pace

of economic development in Pakistan during recent years, the country

could achieve very strong economic growth in next few years.

“I am very much impressed by the Pakistan government’s efforts

in stabilizing the macroeconomic indicators which have showed

encouraging performance during recent years”, the ADB Vice President

told media who is currently on a three-day visit to Pakistan.

He said the country needed a higher economic growth rate of 7

per cent, which was quite achievable in next few years.

He hoped that the government would further boost its efforts

in deep structural reforms to further consolidate the economic gains

of the country.

Mr Zhang said that political stability was very important

for the economic development in the country.

“We want to see a stable political and economic situation in

the country as it is very important for reforms and development”, he

remarked.

He said the ADB was confident that owing to great potential in

Pakistan, the country would move from current lower middle level

growth to higher level growth in coming days.

Mr Zhang said, during his visit, he met with Chief Minister

Punjab Shahbaz Sharif, Finance minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for

Planning, Ahsan Iqbal and Minister for Water and Power, Khawaja Asif

and discussed with them the current progress of ADB’s funded

projects.

He said he was very impressed by the Punjab Vocation Education

Training Programme to produce skilled labour in the country.

“So far we have been involved heavily in infrastructure and

energy sectors, however, we are looking forward to invest in social

sectors including health and education sectors, water resource

management and capacity building in various sectors to ensure

inclusive growth and balanced development of the country”, he added.

The Vice President said the ADB believed in regional

connectivity, therefore it wanted to support the regional economic

forums and economic corridors including China Pakistan Economic

Corridor (CPEC) which was so important for Pakistan’s development.

“Besides supporting infrastructure, energy and transport

sectors, we also support policy and structured level reforms,

corporate reforms and capacity building at center and local

government level”, he remarked.

The ADB, he said was also interested in financing the

railways sector. “Regional connectivity through railway line was the

initial plan of the Bank, however, the Pakistan government was more

interested to receive funding from China under CPEC to link Pakistan

with China and other neighboring countries through railway link”.

However, he said the ADB would support other small railways

projects including the construction of subsidiary railway line along

the main line.

He said the ADB was also supporting clean and renewable energy

projects, such as solar, wind and small and medium hydro power

projects.

To a question, Mr Zhang said annual funding from ADB to

Pakistan could vary depending upon the readiness of projects from $1 billion

to 1.7 billion, however, he hoped that in next few years, the

funding could cross $2 billion.

ADB’s Country Director for Pakistan Xiaohong Yang and former

country director Werner Liepach were also present on the occasion.