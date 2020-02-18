Pakistan calls for justice to victim families of Samjhauta Express blasts

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):Expressing solidarity with the families of Samjhauta Express blasts victims, Pakistan on Tuesday reminded the Indian government of its responsibility to take serious and credible steps to bring the perpetrators to justice at the earliest and without further delay.

Thirteen years ago, on February 18, the Delhi-Lahore Samjhauta Express train blasts had resulted in the death of 68 passengers, including more than 40 Pakistani nationals. But the victims of Samjhauta Express terrorist attack continued to await justice, the Foreign Office spokesperson, in a press statement, said.

“The inordinate delay in justice for the victims of this tragedy, despite the availability of evidence, illustrates the unwillingness of the Indian government to hold the perpetrators to account for their barbaric action,” she said.

Last year’s acquittal of the self-confessed mastermind of the attack, Swami Aseemanand, and some other accused, only reconfirmed the culture of impunity that the perpetrators of terrorist attacks enjoyed under the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) / Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led, Hindutva-driven, political dispensation in India.