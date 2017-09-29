Pakistan calls for joint regional efforts to combat terror, boost development

BEIJING, Sept 29 (APP): Federal Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has called

for joint regional cooperation to counter terrorism and build a stable environment for development.

“All countries have to work together to promote stability and peace in

the region,” Ahsan Iqbal said during an exclusive interview with the Global Times published on Friday. “If one part of the region is insecure, it has the potential to destabilize the whole region.”

Pakistan has often come under fire from the Western media as a “root of

terrorism,” but it is also a victim rather than the one to blame.

“Our region paid a heavy price for terrorism after 9/11 with the US

invasion in Afghanistan, and the whole region became instable,” he said.

He noted after the Pakistani government launched major operations

against those who attacked the Peshawar school and the Mosque, Pakistan has almost broken the back of the terrorist groups.

Ahsan Iqbal also called for a political solution to the situation in

Afghanistan, as the US-led military solution has not worked in more than a decade.

“We have to engage all the regional countries because neighbors of

Afghanistan have the biggest stake in its stability,” he said. “Afghanistan isn’t more stable than before 2001. We are still facing the threat from infiltration from Afghanistan to Pakistan through the western border.”

Pakistan has suffered heavily due to terrorism, which has caused the

deaths of some 70,000 people in Pakistan, and more than $100 billion in economic losses, Ahsan Iqbal said.

Under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiative, thousands

of Chinese workers are living in Pakistan, and Ahsan Iqbal labeled them as “national heroes.”

“They are working in Pakistan to help Pakistan develop, they are our

national heroes,” said Iqbal, who is also the Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms. “It is our duty to provide them best security with all our means.”

He noted that Pakistan has raised the numbers of special forces to about

15,000 personnel now working full time to provide security to CPEC projects, and to Chinese who are working in Pakistan.