Pakistan calls for equipping UN peacekeepers better to boost their performance

UNITED NATIONS, July 27 (APP)::Pakistan has underscored the need for adequately equipping U.N. peacekeepers operating in hot spots around the world with all critical enablers, including air assets and hospitals, to help them better achieve their mandates.

Speaking at a meeting of the Group of Friends of Troop and Police Contributing Countries that Pakistan co-chairs with Morocco, Pakistani Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi said that better equipping and training of “blue helmets” had become a matter of extreme importance, especially in life and death situations, given the complex environments that the peacekeepers operate in these days.

The group was established in 2017 at the initiative of Ambassador Lodhi to maintain Pakistan’s leadership on this issue. It facilitates an open and frank exchange of views on issues of concern to the countries contributing troops to UN peacekeeping and to brainstorm responses to the new challenges facing world peace and security.