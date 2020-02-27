Pakistan-Bosnia enjoys bilateral ties:Ijaz Shah

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP):Federal Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Thursday met Ambassador of Bosnia Sakib Forik at the Ministry of Interior and discussed bilateral ties.

The Minister said both the countries have always enjoyed good terms.

He said that improving visa facilities was one of our top priority and we have successfully executed it to a greater extent, said a press release.

About the illegal immigrants, the Minister said we were in process to eliminating this problem. We have improved security checks at the airport and introduction of

E-Passport is also on cards to ensure that no one could travel on faked documents.

The Bosnian Ambassador thanked Minister for his time and positive response to discussed matters. He also hoped that mutual cooperation between the two countries would be further strengthen over time.