Pakistan believes in peace, any Indian aggression to be responded with iron hands: Speaker NA

PESHAWAR, Mar 03 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Sunday said that Pakistan has believed in peace but any aggression from the Indian side would be responded with iron hands in order to intact the sovereignty and integrity of the motherland.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said this while addressing the Tobacco Convention at District Swabi. Beside him, the Convention was also attended by Adviser to the Chief Minister for Industries and Trade Abdul Karim Khan, elders of the area, farmers and members of the Tobacco Board.

He said Indian violation of the Pakistani airspace on February 27 highlighted the actual and curial face of India to the rest of world. He also paid rich tribute to the Pakistan Armed forces for quick and timely response to the Indian Military Jet violated Pakistan Airspace and

downed two of the aircrafts besides arresting IAF Pilot Abhinandan who was later on released on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan as peace gesture.