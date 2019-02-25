KARACHI, Feb 25 (APP):A memorandum of understanding (MoU) for
cooperation in business and investment has been signed by Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) jointly with trade and investment bodies of three regions of Belgium.
These bodies are Flanders Investment and Trade; Wallonia Export
Investment Agency and Brussels Agency for Business Support, said a TDAP press release here on Monday.
Pakistan, Belgium sign MoU for Cooperation in trade, investment
KARACHI, Feb 25 (APP):A memorandum of understanding (MoU) for