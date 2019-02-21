Pakistan, Belgium sign MoU for cooperation in business, investment

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP):Pakistan and Belgium Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for enhanced bilateral cooperation in the areas business and investment.

The historic MoU was signed between the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and the trade and investment bodies of three regions of Belgium, namely the Flanders Investment and Trade; Wallonia Export Investment Agency and Brussels Agency for Business Support in Brussels, a message received here from Brussels said.

This is for the first time that all the three regions of Belgium have jointly signed MoU with any other country.