Pakistan, Belarus representatives for more economic cooperation

KARACHI, Mar 9 (APP): Minister for Commerce Engr. Khurram

Dastagir Khan on Thursday emphasized on more interaction between

Pakistan and Belarus at different levels including exchange of trade

delegations, and business, investment related information.

Speaking at inaugural session of 4th meeting of Joint Ministerial

Commission (JMC) here, the Commerce Minister also recommended increased bilateral trade in general items; which would help both the countries to come up with preferential tariffs.

Led by their Minister for Industries Aleksandr Mikhailovich

Radevich , Belarus team included officers of Ministry of Commerce,

Foreign Affairs, Investment and other line organisations. On Pakistani

team represented Ministries of Commerce, Industries, Foreign Affairs,

Board of Investment, Education, Defence, Food Security, State Bank of

Pakistan besides the Chairman, Pakistan-Belarus Joint Business

Council.

He underlined the need for devising modalities for cooperation

between the two countries.

The Minister spoke of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government’s

achievements on economic and social fronts.

“Economic performance under the leadership of Prime Minister

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was unmatched,” he remarked adding that during last fiscal year the gross domestic product (GDP) was 4.7 percent and for the current year, the target was 5 percent.

He said as a result of the best policies of the government,

agriculture and industrial sectors, especially the large scale

manufacturing sector, were fast growing.

“Auto sector was also flourishing due to tax incentives,” he

noted.

He said State Bank of Pakistan’s prudent policies had also well

contributed in promoting trade and industrial activities in the

country.

Engr. Khurram Dastagir Khan hoped, this ministerial meeting would

be very productive in strengthening the bilateral economic cooperation

in Pakistan and Belarus.

Belarus Minister for Industries also stressed on further advancement

of economic cooperation in Belarus and Pakistan. For this purpose, he

said, there should be due consultation among the concerned government agencies and the two private sectors.

He suggested that starting of banking facilities on both the sides

be seriously pursued.

He offered to set up a task force for accelerating the process of

promoting economic cooperation between Belarus and Pakistan.

He suggested that the areas be identified on which the experts from

both the sides could focus.

Pakistan and Belarus teams would deliberate upon many trade and

investment related issues and would come up with possible

solutions/modalities. The media would briefed about the outcome the

joint ministerial commission meeting in the evening today.