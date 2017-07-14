Pakistan, Belarus agree to cooperate in agriculture, farm machinery

ISLAMABAD, July 14 (APP): Pakistan and Belarus Friday agreed
to cooperate in the areas of agriculture, farm machinery, and
storage as this area offers huge potential for foreign investments
in Pakistan and its farmers need quality machinery at affordable
prices.
Minister for National Food Security and Research, Sikandar
Hayat Khan Bosan during a meeting with Belarusian Minister for
Industry, Vitaly Vovk here, ensured rapid progress on bilateral
cooperation in sphere of agriculture sector between the two
countries by entering into four MoU’s and Agreements including a
Memorandum of Intentions on Scientific Cooperation between National
Academy of Sciences of Belarus (NASB) and PARC which was signed on
August 10, 2015 in Minsk, Belarus.
Both of the ministers agreed that such frequent visits at
higher levels refer to the sincere efforts being made on both sides
to promote cooperation on mutual interest basis and this bilateral
cooperation in various areas of mutual interest including
agriculture is growing due to the vision and mission of the
leadership of two sides.
The minister said the government of Pakistan was committed
to provide an enabling environment for the foreign and local
investment and business in the country.
He also appreciated the efforts for the progress made by
Belarus in the field of farm mechanization.
Bosan conveyed full support and cooperation of the government
to facilitate the process in all areas of bilateral cooperation
between Pakistan and Belarus and also thanked the Vitaly Vovk who is
also Co-Chairman of the Joint Belarus – Pakistan Commission on Trade
and Economic Cooperation) for having this meeting and visit to
Pakistan.
