Pakistan becomes role model for SAARC nations in eradication of corruption: NAB Chief

ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP): Pakistan has become a role model

for South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC)

countries in eradication of corruption, Chairman, National

Accountability Bureau (NAB), Qamar Zaman Chaudhry said on Friday.

Chairing a meeting held here to review the latest progress on

Bureau’s Awareness and Prevention campaign on “SAY NO TO

CORRUPTION,” he said Pakistan is the only country whose Corruption

Perception Index (CPI) according to Transparency International

Report has decreased from 126 to 116.

He said Pakistan has been selected first Chairman of SAARC

Anti Corruption Forum.

He said under Awareness and Prevention campaign NAB has been

engaging different Governmental, Non-Governmental Organizations,

media, civil society and other segments of society.

He said as per feedback received from various segments of

society “SAY NO TO CORRUPTION” campaign has been very encouraging

as print and electronic media gave extensive coverage to highlight

this national cause.

Qamar Zaman Chaudhry said corruption is root cause of all

evils. NAB would continue its Awareness and Prevention campaign in

2017 to aware people about ill effects of corruption.