Pakistan becomes chair of WHO Executive Board

ISLAMABAD, June 3 (APP): In a major development, Pakistan

was elected as chair of World Health Organization’s (WHO) Executive

Board on Friday with Director General Health Dr. Assad Hafeez

formally assuming office as Chairman of the Executive Board.

The 34-member elite group, considered as the highest global

policy forum on health, elected Pakistan as its chair during its

141st session in Geneva, according to a press release issued here

on Saturday.

The election was a two-tier process. The first phase was held

at the regional level while the final phase took place at the global

forum. Pakistan was first elected by the group of 22 countries,

comprising the Eastern Mediterranean Region and later at the global

forum.

The Executive Board is composed of 34 individuals, technically

qualified in the field of health, each one designated by a Member

State elected to do so by the World Health Assembly. Member States

are elected for a three-year term.

Minister for National Health Services Saira Afzal Tarar has

congratulated the nation and said it was indeed a great honour

for Pakistan and recognition of the important role the country

was playing in the global health arena.

She said Pakistan had been chosen earlier as the host of

prestigious regional conference of health ministers, to be held

in October that will bring together Health Ministers from 22

countries in South Asia, Middle East, West Asia and North Africa.

Pakistan has previously served as Vice Chair of the Executive

Board and is also member of the Board of the Global Alliance for

Vaccines and Immunization, the Minister added.