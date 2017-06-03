Pakistan becomes chair of WHO Executive Board

ISLAMABAD, June 3 (APP): In a major development, Pakistan
was elected as chair of World Health Organization’s (WHO) Executive
Board on Friday with Director General Health Dr. Assad Hafeez
formally assuming office as Chairman of the Executive Board.
The 34-member elite group, considered as the highest global
policy forum on health, elected Pakistan as its chair during its
141st session in Geneva, according to a press release issued here
on Saturday.
The election was a two-tier process. The first phase was held
at the regional level while the final phase took place at the global
forum. Pakistan was first elected by the group of 22 countries,
comprising the Eastern Mediterranean Region and later at the global
forum.
The Executive Board is composed of 34 individuals, technically
qualified in the field of health, each one designated by a Member
State elected to do so by the World Health Assembly. Member States
are elected for a three-year term.
Minister for National Health Services Saira Afzal Tarar has
congratulated the nation and said it was indeed a great honour
for Pakistan and recognition of the important role the country
was playing in the global health arena.
She said Pakistan had been chosen earlier as the host of
prestigious regional conference of health ministers, to be held
in October that will bring together Health Ministers from 22
countries in South Asia, Middle East, West Asia and North Africa.
Pakistan has previously served as Vice Chair of the Executive
Board and is also member of the Board of the Global Alliance for
Vaccines and Immunization, the Minister added.
