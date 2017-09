LAHORE, Sep 12 (APP)- Pakistan beat the World XI by 20 runs in the first T20 international to go one up in the three match Independence Day series here on Tuesday at Gadaffi stadium.

Final scores,

Pakistan for 5 in 20 overs, 197

World XI for 7 in 20 overs, 177

The second match will be played tomorrow, Wednesday at the same venue with the third match on September 15.