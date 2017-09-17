Pakistan beat Thailand 3-2 in Davis Cup final

ISLAMABAD, Sep 17 (APP): Pakistan qualified for Group-I by

beating Thailand 3-2 in the Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group-II final

played here at grass courts of the Pakistan Sports Complex on

Sunday.

In the first match of the reverse singles Wishaya

Trongcharoenchaikul outclassed Aisam ul haq by 7-5, 7-6, 4-6, 6-7,

7-6 (3-2). Wishaya took the lead in the first two sets thrashing

Aisam by 7-5 and 7-6. Meanwhile Aisam went victorious in the third

and fourth sets by 6-4, 7-6 but due to injury he could not keep up

to the game and lost the last set to Wishaya by 6-7.

In the other match, Aqeel Khan led Pakistan to victory by

defeating Kittiphong Wachiramanowong by 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 2-6, 6-2 (3-

2). Aqeel came off strong in the first two sets 6-4, 6-3 while

Kittiphong made a comeback in the third and fourth set by 3-6, 2-6

but Aqeel ended the final set on a winning note by 6-2.

At the end of the final the Pakistan team was awarded with

medals. Speaking on the occasion, Aqeel said I wanted Aisam to

finish the final for Pakistan but I think it was written in my fate

to do so.

He congratulated Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President,

Salim Saifullah Khan and Aisam for the grass courts to be named on

Aisam ul Haq’s name.

Aisam congratulated the whole Pakistani nation saying this had

been a historic week for Pakistan sports as Pakistan cricket team

beat World XI in Lahore and we won the Davis Cup final.

On the occasion, PTF President, Salim Saifullah announced a

cash prize of Rs 500,000 for the team saying Pakistan beat a tough

Thailand team today. “Our players worked very hard and PTF will do

all-out efforts for promotion of tennis in the country,” he said.