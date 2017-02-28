ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): Pakistan and Azerbaijan Tuesday
signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for inter-governmental cooperation in the field of energy.
The MoU was signed at the Prime Minister House shortly
after the one-on-one meeting between Prime Minister Nawaz
Sharif and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev who landed
here earlier on the day to attend the 13th ECO summit.
On his arrival at the PM House, Prime Minister Nawaz
Sharif received the foreign dignitary at the main entrance.
Both the leaders shook hands and proceeded for one-on-one
meeting.
Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid
Khaqan Abbasi and Azerbaijan Minister for Energy Natig Aliyev
signed the MoU that was witnessed by the prime minister and
the visiting president.
Earlier, during the delegation level talks, both the
countries discussed ways of bilateral cooperation.
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Minister for Defence
Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Petroleum Shahid
Khaqan Abbasi, Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi, Foreign
Secretary Designate Tehmina Janjua represented Pakistan in the
delegation level talks.
The Azerbaijan delegation comprised President Ilham
Aliyev, Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, Foreign Adviser to
President Novruz Mammadov, Minister for Economy Shaheen
Mustafayev, Minister for Energy Natig Aliyev and Ambassador of
Azerbaijan in Pakistan Ali Alizada.
Pakistan, Azerbaijan sign MoU for cooperation in energy sector
ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): Pakistan and Azerbaijan Tuesday