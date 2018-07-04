Pakistan, Azerbaijan must create direct banking channel to expand trade:RCCI

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (APP):Azerbaijan and Pakistan have to establish direct banking channel and air connectivity, lift off tariff barriers, and create alternative rail and road network, as well as visa free regime to enhance bilateral trade relations, said President of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Zahid Latif Khan on the eve of Business Opportunities Conference in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The RCCI president added that there is a need to explore new avenues of joint ventures and trade connectivity under the umbrella of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“CPEC has now become a reality on the ground. Pakistan would become hub of regional connectivity as CPEC would put it on a center stage due to new energy infrastructure and trade routes,” Latif Khan was quoted as saying by AzerNews.

The RCCI president concluded reminding that Azerbaijan has always been very friendly towards Pakistan, which was among the first three countries to recognize Azerbaijan immediately and reestablish diplomatic ties in July, 1992.

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) is organizing Business Opportunities Conference and 31st International Achievement Award ceremony in Azerbaijan’s capital city on July 4-5.

The events will be aimed at promoting business and investment opportunities of Pakistan in Azerbaijan’s business community.

Over 450 Pakistani participants representing tourism, pharmaceutical, chemical, plastic, textile, surgical goods, furniture, food, construction and other industries will be attending the events.

Further, Pakistani and Azerbaijani business communities are going to hold B2B meetings.

Latif Khan also noted that this initiative would lead to creation of new joint ventures in the future.