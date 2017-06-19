Pakistan attends 52nd Paris Air show

ISLAMABAD, June 19 (APP): A delegation of Pakistan Air Force is

attending the 4-day 52nd Paris Air show at the Le Bourget Parc des Expositions, Paris, Embassy of Pakistan said here Monday.

Impressive inaugural ceremony was attended by the Pakistani delegation,

Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque and over 300 delegates from other parts of the world.

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron opened the ceremony amid

spectacular show of commercial and defense planes and jets.

Later, the Ambassador and the members of the delegation visited various

sections of the exhibition. Pakistan and France have close and historic defense ties.

Members of the delegate during their stay in Paris will hold a number of

meetings to explore new avenues of cooperation.

International Paris Air Show (SIAE) is an innovation-centered exhibition

where the aeronautics, digital and aerospace sectors of the global airspace industry come together.

Over 2,300 international exhibitors, 30 national pavilions and 300

official delegations from all over the world are taking part in world’s biggest show of its kind.

It may be pertinent to note that three JF-17 Thunder of Pakistan had attended the 51st Paris Air show held in 2015.