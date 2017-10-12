Pakistan attaches high importance to its relations with Iran: PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday said that Pakistan attaches high importance to its relations with the brotherly government and people of Iran and both countries enjoyed close and cordial relations.

The Prime Minister was talking to the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mehdi Honardoost, who paid a courtesy call on him.

The prime minister said the friendly ties provided a basis for enhancing mutually beneficial trade and investment

relations that would reflect the true potential of the two countries.

The prime minister also expressed his satisfaction over frequent high level contacts between the two countries, recalling his recent meeting with the President Dr Hassan Rouhani in New York.

The ambassador conveyed the greetings of the Iranian leadership to the prime minister and emphasized

the importance that Iran attaches to its relations with Pakistan.

He reiterated his commitment to further enhance Iran-Pakistan bilateral relations with a focus on economic relations between the two countries. He said that Iran was keen to further expand bilateral relations with Pakistan in all spheres.