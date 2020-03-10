Pakistan at tipping point of change with bright future ahead: President

ISLAMABAD, Mar 10 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday said Pakistan was at the tipping point of change due to prudent policies of the present government which would transform the course of its destiny, ushering in an era of unprecedented progress and prosperity.

Addressing a gathering of the top scientists from the United Kingdom at the Aiwan-e-Sadar, the president stressed upon wider global cooperation in the field of science and technology for the benefits of the humanity.

The president underlined the need for exchange of knowledge and information among the developed and the developing countries in the realm of science and technology.

“The knowledge should not have a tag of copyright. We have to break the barriers over the sharing of knowledge which should be free for the benefits of whole humanity,” he added.

The president said if the world wanted to take a jump then it was necessary to exchange expertise in different fields.

Welcoming the visiting delegation, the president said that the cooperation between the UK and Pakistani scientists would be leapfrog in the context of future challenges and observed that the UK scientists would help Pakistani counterparts to mould their knowledge and expertise in the relevant fields.

The world should take a paradigm shift to face the myriad challenges, the human beings were confronted with, including environmental and health issues, he added.

The president said Pakistan was also facing different challenges in the health sector including child and mother health, growth stunting and malnutrition.

He observed that government did not have all the resources to tackle all these challenges alone as the people should be made aware to share their part.

They should be encouraged to adopt habits leading to affordable living by preserving vital resources like water, he added.

The president opined that the advancement of science and technology also entailed certain dangers and the scientist’s community should also ponder over perils associated with the use of such technology.

He also referred to the Artificial Intelligence as the latest revolution which had brighter prospects for the youth of the country as being the sixth most populous country on earth with huge bulge of young generation.

He also lauded the Pakistani diaspora for fostering their link with the home country and being as good citizens of the UK.

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, on the occasion, said that Pakistan had established various scientific research entities after its independence which were unimaginable in this part of the world.

He said the ministry’s budget had been increased by 600 per cent and resolved to regain the past glory of exploring space horizons.

The minister said now, the scenario in the country had been completely changed with emphasis upon science and technology.

Chairman UK-Pakistan Science Innovation Global Network (UPSIGN) Jawwad Darr and lead scientist from the UK Research & Innovation Professor Nicola also spoke on the occasion and expressed their desire to further increase the cooperation and support in the scientific research and technology.

They said about 150 experts from the UK have been currently attending workshops in Pakistan.