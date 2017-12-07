Pakistan at forefront in struggle for elimination of corruption: President Mamnoon Hussain

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain said Pakistan was at the forefront of international community in its struggle for elimination of corruption at official and public level as it believed that a system free of all forms of corruption and injustice was the foundation of a stable democratic society.

In a message on International Anti-Corruption Day, the President said “we believe that a corruption-free society is possible only if the reasons behind social evils are seriously examined and work is done to eradicate them.” He said history shows that these social evils were based on greed and lust for money and led to lawlessness, nepotism and growing desires.

President Mamnoon Hussain said Pakistan came into being under a grand universal philosophy the purpose of which was to provide justice and ease to the people. He said it was one of the reasons that after its creation, Pakistan in a very short period was able to create an important place for itself by achieving many landmarks due to the untiring efforts of its elders. However, he added that problems emerged when the rule of law weakened and lawbreaking elements increased in numbers.

He said the Pakistani nation was committed to achieve its rightful place in the comity of nations by overcoming this situation and stressed it was necessary to have an anti-corruption system based on principles of justice.

The President commended the efforts of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for organizing special ceremonies across the country and hoped that this national institution would succeed in establishing a fair and equitable system to meet expectations of the nation.