ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday assured the United States of Pakistan’s steadfast support for a negotiated settlement of the Afghan issue.
He was talking to US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad who called on him, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said in a tweet on social media.
Pakistan assures steadfast support for negotiated settlement of Afghan issue
ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday assured the United States of Pakistan’s steadfast support for a negotiated settlement of the Afghan issue.