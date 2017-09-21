ISLAMABAD, Sep 21 (APP): Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad
Talking to a private news channel, he said that Prime
Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi had apprised the United States
about the efforts of Pakistan for restoration of peace.
He said that Pakistan wanted to have good relations with
United States based on mutual respect.
He said Pakistan had also apprised the US that strong border
management system and repatriation of Afghan refugees, would help
address issues.
The forty percent territory of Afghanistan was under the
control of Taliban, he said, adding that no hideouts of such
elements were found in Pakistan.
To a question, Khawaja Asif said that Vice President of US
did not say anything which can harm relations between the two
countries.
Pakistan had banned the defunct organizations according to
the law of the country, he said.
Pakistan asks US to work together for peace: Asif
ISLAMABAD, Sep 21 (APP): Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad