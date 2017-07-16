Pakistan Army vehicle targeted by Indian troops along LOC

RAWALPINDI July 16 (APP): Indian troops Sunday targeted Pakistan Army

vehicle moving along the Neelum River at Athmuqm on the Line of Control (LOC).

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), “The (targeted)

vehicle fell in to the Neelum River. Resultantly, four soldiers riding the vehicle drowned.”

Body of one of Shaheed soldier was recovered while search for remaining

three soldiers was being carried out.

The ceasefire violation of Indian troops was accordingly responded, ISPR

added.