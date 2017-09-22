Pakistan Army conveys resolve to protect its population to Indian DGMO

RAWALPINDI, Sept 22 (APP): Pakistan Army conveyed its unflinching
resolve to ensure the security of its population to Indian Director
General of Military Operations (DGMO) during a special hotline contact
on Friday.
According to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement
issued her, the special hotline contact was established between
Pakistan and Indian DGsMO.
The DGMO of Pakistan Army Major General Sahir Shamshad Mirza
raised the issue of deliberate targeting of Pakistani civilians,
residing in the vicinity of Working Boundary.
The incident resulted into martyrdom of six innocent civilians
besides injuring 26 others.
The violation clearly undermines all existing understandings
on the issue. Indian DGMO was conveyed that Pakistan Army shall
continue to take all necessary measures to deter any such aggression
in future.
