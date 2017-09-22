Pakistan Army conveys resolve to protect its population to Indian DGMO

RAWALPINDI, Sept 22 (APP): Pakistan Army conveyed its unflinching

resolve to ensure the security of its population to Indian Director

General of Military Operations (DGMO) during a special hotline contact

on Friday.

According to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement

issued her, the special hotline contact was established between

Pakistan and Indian DGsMO.

The DGMO of Pakistan Army Major General Sahir Shamshad Mirza

raised the issue of deliberate targeting of Pakistani civilians,

residing in the vicinity of Working Boundary.

The incident resulted into martyrdom of six innocent civilians

besides injuring 26 others.

The violation clearly undermines all existing understandings

on the issue. Indian DGMO was conveyed that Pakistan Army shall

continue to take all necessary measures to deter any such aggression

in future.