Pakistan Army clinches overall Athletic trophy, Maria Maratab declares best athlete

PESHAWAR, Nov 15 (APP):Pakistan Army won the overall athletic trophy with 870 points, followed by Pakistan Wapda with 828 points at second and Pakistan Air Force with 85 at third and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 76 points got fourth position.

Maria Maratab was adjudged as the best athlete of the 33rd National Games. Maria Maratab of Army with her four gold medals and a bronze become the top athlete who also broken the record of 19-year-old record of Olympian Shabana Akhtar in Heptathlon.

She is also become the leading athlete who won more than a single medal in the event. She won her first gold medal in the triple jump and covered the distance of 12.25m, which was new record in the National Games.

She secured the second gold medal in the long jump by covering a distance of 5.8m. She failed to get gold medal in the high jump and placed third by grabbing a silver medal in the event. Both the players made new records in National Games. She also won another gold medal in the 200m heptathlon.

She represented Pakistan in 2016 SAF Games, the World Islamic Games in 2017 in Kazakhstan, Asian Indoor Games-2017 in Turkmenistan and Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia in 2018.

Pakistan Army 19 gold medals, 21 silver and 19 bronze medals with 6 gold, 7 silver and 11 bronze in the women event and 13 gold, 14 silver and 7 bronze medals in the Men event. Wapda took second position on points with 22 gold medals, 19 silver medals and 11 bronze medals.

In the women event Wapda won 14 gold medals, 13 silver medals and 3 bronze medals and in the Men event Wapda got 8 gold medals, 6 silver medals and 8 bronze medals. Pakistan Air Force took third position with one gold, one silver and three bronze medals, followed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa one silver medals and four bronze medals.

Najma Parveen of Pakistan Wapda and Maria Maratab of Pakistan Army come up as the shining stars athletes when they claimed more than one gold medal in the ongoing 33rd National Games being in progress at different venues.

Najma Parveen won four individual gold medals and one gold medal in the 4X400m relay while parting with Masarat Shaheen, Rabia and Asra and so for the only player in the games who claimed the distinguish feet of grabbing most gold medals in the event.

She got a flying start in the 33rd National Games when she won her first gold medal in 400M race with the time of 53.63sec, which was a new record in the National Games.

After winning her first gold medal, she was unstoppable and continued her winning spree in athletics competitions. The promising athlete then won a second gold in the 100M race and become the fastest athlete of the Games by clocking 11.87sec.

She also named her another gold medal in the 400M hurdles race played at the Peshawar Sports Complex clocking 1:01.27seconds.

Najma Parveen along with her co-athletes Musarrat Shaheen, Rabia and Asra won a gold in the 4x400M relay, making her the only player of the National Games to won three gold in individual and one gold in team event.

She also created another record in the 200m by winning the gold medal in a record time of 23.86sec by breaking the old record of 24.36sec created by Army Sadaf Saddique while Sahiba Asra and Anila of Army.

In the female hockey final Wapda outclassed Army in the final by 8-1 and clinched the gold medal, followed by Army and Railways got third position. In the final Wapda recorded a one-sided victory against Army with right winger Iqra scored two goals, Ambareen 2, Hina Pervez 1, Afsan Noureen 1, Maira Sabir and Fozia Naz one goal each while for Army Humaira Latif reduced the margin.

In the third position match Railways defeated Punjab with Ramsha and Kainat scored one goal each.

In the hockey Army claimed gold medal after defeating Punjab in the hockey final female event of the 33rd National Games by 4-2 in a thrilling match. Muhammad Safeer scored two field goals, Waqas, Muhammad Abbas, Aamir scored one goal each while Punjab reduced the margin through Hubab.

In Men hockey second semi-final Wapda beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 2-1 in a thrilling match.

For Wapda Ali Aziz and Sami Ullah scored one goal each while Roman reduced the margin in the dying moment. Now Wapda will face Army in the Men hockey final.

Judo:

Army claimed eight gold medals, one 1 and three bronze medal in the 33rd Men and Women Judo event part of the 33rd National Games played at BISE Sports Complex Abbottabad. Army claimed gold medal in -50kg, open, -60kg, -66kg, -73 in the Men and -40, -44kg, open weight, and silver medal in -48kg in the women event.

Wapda claimed four gold medal, three silver and two bronze medal. Wapda won gold medal in -55kg, -81kg, in Men and -48kg and -52kg in Women and silver medal in -71 Men and -40 and -44kg Women weight category.

Pakistan Navy got third position with three silver and five bronze medals. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa got two bronze medals in Judo. In the Basketball female Pakistan Wapda defeated Army by 103-84. Punjab defeated Railways by 66-45.