Pakistan Army capable of meeting all challenges: COAS

RAWALPINDI, Aug 17 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General

Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday said Pakistan Army was capable to

meet all internal and external challenges.

According to a statement issued here, he said this

during a visit to Inter Services Publication Directorate (ISPR),

where he addressed and interacted with youth, undergoing annual

internship programme.

He said Pakistan Army had achieved great successes to rid

country of violence and terrorism.

However, for enduring peace, he said each Pakistani had to

contribute in respective bit. “Every Pakistani is soldier of Operation Rudd-ul-Fasaad”, the COAS said.

The army chief congratulated the students on successful

completion of the internship programme.

He said Pakistan was blessed with the most talented and vibrant youth

and future of Pakistan belonged to them.

He said he had full confidence and optimism that

Pakistani youth realizing their potential would lead Pakistan to a

new era of peace and progress.

He asked the internees to have confidence in themselves, adhere to

merit, follow rule of law, and do not look for shortcuts in life for success.

In response to a question that how did he maintain his morale

amid so much of challenges and pressures, the COAS replied that

selfless motivation of his outfit (Pak Army) and hope he sees in

future of Pakistan (the youth) keeps him motivated and committed to

the cause.

He also assured the students that Pakistan Army was committed

to providing them a safe, secure and stable Pakistan.

The COAS asked the students to remain mindful and vigilant of

hostile narratives through social media.

“Educated youth is prime target of ISIS and affiliates, be extra

cautious”, he advised the youth.

“Your success and progress in life depends on three things;

Faith in Allah, respect to parents and hard work. This trinity is

key to success” he remarked in response to the question on key to

success in life.

The annual Internship Programme 2017 was held from July 11 to

August 17, comprising students from various educational institutions

across the country including FATA.