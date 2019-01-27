RAWALPINDI, Jan 27 (APP):The Pakistan Army Aviation has rescued seven snow stranded persons from Serto Lohi Jalkot village near Supat valley,
Kohistan.
The individuals were stuck for the last 72 hours due to heavy snowfall. All individuals were evacuated to Pattan, said a press release issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday.
Pakistan Army Aviation rescues 7 snow stranded persons in Kohistan
