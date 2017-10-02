UNITED NATIONS, Oct 2 (APP): Pakistan has joined more than a dozen countries pledging to contribute to a United Nations fund aimed at providing greater support to the victims of sexual exploitation and abuse by UN and related personnel, according to an announcement.
The Trust Fund in Support of Victims of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse was established in March 2016, and so far 15 countries have agreed to provide contributions.
Pakistan among contributors to a fund for helping victims of sexual abuse by UN personnel
