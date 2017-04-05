Pakistan Ambassador to US meets Rep. Ted Yoho in Washington

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador to US Aizaz Chaudhry met Rep. Ted Yoho, Chairman of Asia Pacific Subcommittee of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee in Washington on Wednesday.

He had a productive exchange of views on bilateral relations, counter terrorism and economic cooperation with Rep. Ted Yoho, according to a message received here from Washington.

Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry highlighted Pakistan’s desire for a strong relationship with USA based on mutual respect during the meeting.

He further said that Pakistan’s economic growth presents opportunities to expand bilateral relations between the two countries.

Ambassador Chaudhry said peace and stability in Afghanistan was in mutual interest.