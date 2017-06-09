Pakistan Ambassador says border management with Afghanistan key to counterterrorism efforts

WASHINGTON, June 9 (APP) Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States Aizaz Chaudhry met US Congressman from New York, Nita Lowey exchanged bilateral matters in economic, social and security areas.

Ambassador Chaudhry briefed the lawmaker about efforts to counter terrorism and said that Pakistan has made phenomenal progress in improving security and economy during the past three years.

He stated that border management with Afghanistan was key to protecting Pakistan’s achievements in defeating terrorism.

The Ambassador also briefed the Congresswoman on reconstruction work underway in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and said the government was building schools, health facilities in the tribal areas that will benefit common people.

Ambassador Chaudhry also expressed Pakistan’s desire to promote stronger relations with the United States.