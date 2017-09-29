Pakistan Ambassador presents credentials to Queen of Denmark

ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP): Pakistan Ambassador to the Kingdom

of Denmark Syed Zulfiqar Gardezi Friday presented his credentials

to Queen of Denmark Margrethe II in a ceremony at Fredensborg

Palace.

The Ambassador was taken by state coach to the Palace where he

was received by the Lord Chamberlain. He then inspected the Guard of

Honour. Ambassador Gardezi was accompanied by his spouse and Zain ul

Abidin, First Secretary at the Pakistan Embassy, Copenhagen on the

occasion.

During audience with the Queen, Ambassador Gardezi conveyed

best wishes of the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan to

Queen and people of Denmark.

He affirmed the desire to further strengthen political,

economic and people-to-people relations with Denmark. Welcoming the

Ambassador, Queen expressed warm feelings regarding Pakistan which

she had visited in early 1960s and conveyed her best wishes to the

President of Pakistan.

Before being appointed as Ambassador to Denmark, Gardezi was

serving as Additional Foreign Secretary (Asia Pacific) in the

Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In his career of over 30 years,

Ambassador Gardezi has dealt with multilateral as well as bilateral

diplomacy; he earlier served in Pakistan Missions in the UK (twice),

US and India.