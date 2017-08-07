Pakistan always support initiatives for peace, development in Afghanistan: Zakria

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP): Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees

Zakria Monday said Pakistan had always supported

initiatives for peace and development in Afghanistan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan

wanted economic development in Afghanistan and for this, it will

continue to play role to maintain peace in the region.

To a question about Kashmir, he said Pakistan had

highlighted the issue of Kashmir at all important forum.

The members participated in Foreign Ministers Conference

held recently in Abid Jan, had condemned the Indian atrocities in

the occupied Kashmir, he added.

To another question, he said the prime minister

had apprised the United Nation General Assembly session about the

plight of Kashmiri people.

He said Pakistan would continue its diplomatic,

political and moral support for Kashmir cause.