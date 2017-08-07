Pakistan always support initiatives for peace, development in Afghanistan: Zakria

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP): Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees
Zakria Monday said Pakistan had always supported
initiatives for peace and development in Afghanistan.
Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan
wanted economic development in Afghanistan and for this, it will
continue to play role to maintain peace in the region.
To a question about Kashmir, he said Pakistan had
highlighted the issue of Kashmir at all important forum.
The members participated in Foreign Ministers Conference
held recently in Abid Jan, had condemned the Indian atrocities in
the occupied Kashmir, he added.
To another question, he said the prime minister
had apprised the United Nation General Assembly session about the
plight of Kashmiri people.
He said Pakistan would continue its diplomatic,
political and moral support for Kashmir cause.