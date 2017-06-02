Pakistan always stood side-by-side with Sri Lanka in time of need

ISLAMABAD, June 2 (APP): After completing 4 day rescue, relief and

rehabilitation operations to allay the aftermath of recent floods and mudslides in Sri Lanka, Pakistan Naval Ship Zulfiquar left Colombo to

return Pakistan on Friday.

According to a message received here, the Acting High Commissioner of

Pakistan Dr Sarfraz Ahmed Khan Sipra, along with officials of the High

Commission seen off the PNS Zulfiquar at Colombo Port.

While praising and thanking the great efforts of Pakistan Navy rescue,

rehabilitation and medical teams, the Acting High Commissioner, Dr Sarfraz Sipra said that visit of Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar to Colombo has succeeded in meeting their mandate at providing all-out support to the brotherly people and Government of Sri Lanka in order to overcome the after effects of recent floods and mudslides.

He congratulated the officers and crew on this noble achievement under

challenging circumstances.

Dr Sipra expressed his deep pleasure on Pakistan navy’s pivotal role

in strengthening the bonds of friendship between the two nations through

Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations and mutual support.

He emphasized that Pakistan as in the past will continue its all-out

support to Sri Lanka in the hour of need and stand side by side with them

at their difficult times in future also.

On the special directives of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad

Nawaz Sharif, PNS Zulfiquar arrived in Sri Lanka with relief goods, paramedical facilities and medicines, technical and diving teams and de-flooding pumps.

During the course of PNS Zulfiquar’s stay in Sri Lanka, thousands of

patients were treated a large number of people were rescued and relief goods

provided to them 97 water wells were decontaminated, de-flooding activities were also carried out in highly swamped areas.