Pakistan, Afghanistan should work together for wiping out terrorism: Nafees Zakria

ISLAMABAD, April 28 (APP): Spokesman for Foreign Office Nafees

Zakria Friday hoped that Pakistan and Afghanistan should work together for wiping out menace of terrorism from the region.

Pakistan and Afghanistan were facing common challenges

particularly terrorism and both the countries will address the

problems, he talking to PTV said.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had strongly condemned the

recent incident of terrorism in which a number of Afghan armymen

had lost their lives.

Afghanistan had been facing turmoil since long and there was

need to work together for permanent peace there.

Pakistan wanted peace in Afghanistan which was in the

interest of the region, he said.

Pakistan will support every effort for durable peace in

Afghanistan, Nafees Zakria said.

He said a high level parliamentary delegation from

Pakistan would visit Afghanistan to discuss various issues

including terrorism.