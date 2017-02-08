Pakistan, Afghanistan need to be cautious of malicious elements: President

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Wednesday

said Pakistan and Afghanistan should keep a close eye on negative

elements that fuel tension and spread misunderstandings with

malicious intent towards achieving ulterior motives.

He said this while addressing a ceremony for Afghan national students under HEC’s project “Award of 3000 Scholarships for Afghanistan” at Pak-China Friendships Centre in Islamabad.

The president said Pakistan had complete confidence in the wisdom of Afghan leadership and people with a belief that they would play an important role in the journey towards progress and prosperity in the region, particularly in both countries, by thwarting internal and external conspiracies.

He said Pakistan was keen to include Afghanistan in all opportunities for

progress and prosperity with an open heart and expressed confidence that Afghan leadership, people and particularly the youth would play a historic role in sync with changed circumstances.

The president said Pakistan and Afghanistan were not only

linked by geographical proximity but the two nations were bound by

mutual ties of blood, culture, history and belief.

He mentioned that the ancestors of two countries enjoyed close

and warm relations standing on this common bedrock.

The president expressed confidence that both countries would

continue to stand shoulder to shoulder for the welfare of their

people, as they did in difficult times in the past.

He noted that the region had for long confronted issues of

lawlessness, wars and extremism which affected both Pakistan and

Afghanistan due to which countless human lives had been lost and the

process of development come to a halt.

He said the courage and determination with which both nations

faced these issues was exemplary and unmatched in human history.

The president said now that subversive forces were getting

weak by the grace of Allah, better sense should prevail to resolve

regional issues with mutual understanding and brotherly zeal.

He said the purpose behind launching this

scholarship scheme for young Afghan students was to provide them

with the same educational facilities and opportunities as enjoyed by

Pakistani students.

He hoped that the students had benefitted greatly from this

opportunity and would play their part to further enhance brotherhood

and goodwill between the two countries.

The president congratulated the scholarship winning students

and hoped that they would be committed and devoted to hard work in

their practical life.

He advised the students to equip themselves with modern

learning, scientific knowledge and technological skills and take

their friends along in the process.

He hoped that as ambassadors between Pakistan and

Afghanistan, the Afghan students would play their role in further

cementing bilateral relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He underscored that Muslim countries should shun their

differences and resolve issues amicably, adding that Islamic

countries should become united, extend cooperation to each other,

exchange expertise in different fields, focus on acquiring science

and technology and collectively address the issues being confronted

by Muslim Ummah.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz said

another 3,000 scholarships for Afghan students would

be awarded soon.

He termed the Afghan students as ambassadors of peace and love

between the Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Afghanistan’s Minister for Higher Education Commission Farida

Mohmand, Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed and two Afghan National

students Samina and Syed Abdullah Qasmi also addressed the

ceremony.