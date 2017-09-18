Peace in Afghanistan high priority for Pakistan; Foreign Secretary

NEW YORK, September 18 (APP): Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua Monday

said Pakistan and the United States of America can work together to attain their common objectives of defeating Daesh in Afghanistan and the region.

Talking to US Under Secretary of State Tom Shannon here at a meeting, Ms

Janjua said Pakistan had always considered ties with the US as one of its most important relationships.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua arrived in New York last night to

attend the 72nd UNGA session.

“There is a desire on Pakistan’s part to build this relationship further

to the mutual benefit of both countries based on mutual trust and respect,” a statement later issued from the Foreign Office said.

Pakistan and the United States of America also agreed to remain engaged

at all levels in the coming days, theÂ statement said and added “discussions between the Foreign Secretary Janjua and Under Secretary Shannon were held in a frank and cordial manner.”

Foreign Secretary said the recent statements by the US had evoked strong

public reaction in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is to meet the US Vice President

Mike Pence on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, while Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif is scheduled to meet Rex Tillerson in the days ahead.

The Foreign Secretary said peace in Afghanistan was a high priority for

Pakistan and stressed that intra-Afghan dialogue was vital for bringing lasting peace to the country and the region.

“Pakistan would continue to play a facilitating role for a peaceful

Afghanistan,” the Foreign Secretary told here and conveyed Pakistan’s viewpoint on the new strategy.

Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US also

attended the meeting.