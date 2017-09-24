Pakistan, Afghanistan enjoying good people to people relations: Envoy

ISLAMABAD, Sep 24 (APP): Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Umar Zakhilwal
on Sunday said that Pakistan and Afghanistan were enjoying good people to
people relations.
Talking to PTV programme, he categorically stated that those elements
were threating Pakistan are not our friends.
Umar Zakhilwal said Pakistan and Afghanistan rendered great sacrifices
in war against terrorism. Afghanistan was committed to eliminate terrorism from the
country, he added.
He said,”Pakistan and Afghanistan armed forces were not operating
against each other soils as there was only intelligence sharing.”
The ambassador said that Afghanistan government would welcome
Pakistan, China and other countries, if they would play a facilitator role to resume talk
with Taliban to maintain peace in the country.
“Doors are always open for talk with Taliban for maintaining peace
in the country,” he said and added that some territories in Afghanistan were
under control of Taliban.
