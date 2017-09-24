Pakistan, Afghanistan enjoying good people to people relations: Envoy

ISLAMABAD, Sep 24 (APP): Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Umar Zakhilwal

on Sunday said that Pakistan and Afghanistan were enjoying good people to

people relations.

Talking to PTV programme, he categorically stated that those elements

were threating Pakistan are not our friends.

Umar Zakhilwal said Pakistan and Afghanistan rendered great sacrifices

in war against terrorism. Afghanistan was committed to eliminate terrorism from the

country, he added.

He said,”Pakistan and Afghanistan armed forces were not operating

against each other soils as there was only intelligence sharing.”

The ambassador said that Afghanistan government would welcome

Pakistan, China and other countries, if they would play a facilitator role to resume talk

with Taliban to maintain peace in the country.

“Doors are always open for talk with Taliban for maintaining peace

in the country,” he said and added that some territories in Afghanistan were

under control of Taliban.